Former Chicago Bulls Player Reveals Shocking Jimmy Butler Story
Jimmy Butler is known for being one of the most outspoken players in the NBA. He isn't afraid to call players or coaches out and has a very take-it-or-leave-it attitude. That attitude is a double-edged sword though, and can lead to some very explosive moments.
Former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams played with Jimmy Butler on the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-17 season and had an unbelievable story to tell about him. Carter-Williams revealed on Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Thanalysis Show podcast a moment when Butler called out then-Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.
Carter-Williams started his story by saying that the craziest season he's ever been a part of was with the Chicago Bulls. He stated that the locker room was horrible, and that Jimmy Butler wasn't a fan of coach Fred Hoiberg. So much so, that Butler called him soft.
"'One, I think you're soft. Two, I don't like you.' He didn't even get to three," Carter-Williams said.
According to Carter-Williams, Hoiberg then told Jimmy Butler "f**k you" and he got into it with Butler.
The 2016-17 Chicago Bulls finished the season 41-41 and under accomplished for what many thought they were capable of. It was a team that consisted of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo, Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez, and Taj Gibson. The team ultimately lost in the first round against the Boston Celtics 4-2.
