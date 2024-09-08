Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Interested in Joining Brooklyn Nets
NBA free agency may be over, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year's class. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is among the players expected to hit free agency, but could the former Chicago Bulls star actually leave South Beach?
Butler chose not to sign a contract extension with the Heat this past offseason, saying he's going to play out his contract and evaluate his options after that.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported this weekend that there's a possibility Butler eyes the Brooklyn Nets as a potential free agent destination.
"Butler isn’t just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it," said Brian Lewis. "Now, he’s not a Net and he might never get close to becoming one. But to dismiss the possibility out of hand is foolish. Butler has decided he’ll play out next season and won’t extend in Miami ahead of his opt-out in 2025. He seems intent on hitting free agency, even if (when?) the Heat finally get around to giving him a concrete offer."
The Brooklyn Nets are loaded with draft capital and are expected to have max cap space in the summer of 2025. Jimmy Butler and another star heading to New York's second team could certainly make things interesting in the Eastern Conference.
Jimmy Butler will earn $48.7 million in the 2024-25 season and has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. At this point, it sounds like he may opt out in search of a major, long-term deal.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade