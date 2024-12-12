Bulls News

Former Lakers Champion Tells Story of Injuring Michael Jordan

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Ron Artest once broke Michael Jordan's ribs

June 5, 1998; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan in game two of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY
Ron Artest is known for being one of the toughest players in the NBA. Throughout his career, he's accidentally injured a player or two, even the greatest of all time.

During an episode of Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast, Artest revealed that he once broke Michael Jordan's ribs during a game against each other in 2001

"That was crazy," Artest said. "I played against Michael first time in the summertime when I accidentally broke his ribs. I didn't hit him, it was a basketball play. You know how Mike is. In the summertime, Mike goes hard everywhere. I was 19, and I don't think he realized how strong I was coming in."

Artest revealed that as the days followed the incident, it was reported that he got into a fight with Jordan and punched him. It was a development that shocked him and a narrative that he didn't want to put into the public.

"The story comes out, and people said I punched Mike, Ron Artest punched Mike and broke his ribs… What?" the retired forward continued," Artest said."

Artest was once known as one of the NBA's bad boys, if not the baddest. The Malice at the Palace will always be remembered as the biggest fight in NBA history, and it's one that he'll unfortunately always be remembered for. What shouldn't be forgotten, though, is just how much effort Artest has put into rehabilitating his image since his playing days.

