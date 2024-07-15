Former Lakers Player's Honest Statement on Getting Traded For Anthony Davis
When the Los Angeles Lakers initially made the trade for superstar big man Anthony Davis in 2019, many wondered if the Lakers gave up too much in the deal. While some critics may nitpick the deal, some of the players involved in the actual deal would have done it themselves.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, Ball got incredibly candid on getting traded for Anthony Davis by the Lakers.
“I mean, we know what happened when we was walking through the hallways,” said Ball. “We were told one thing. That’s the first time that I realized that this is definitely a business, you know? But, at the same time, it was like it’s Anthony Davis. A part of me was like, I mean, to be fair, I would have traded myself for Anthony Davis.”
The Los Angeles Lakers may have given up their future for Anthony Davis, but what matters the most is that they won an NBA championship with Davis. Regardless of how good Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and those three first-round picks become, they'd have to win more than one championship for the Lakers to feel any regret.
Make no mistake, the Los Angeles Lakers gave up a very hefty price for Anthony Davis. Still, anyone would make that trade again if given the opportunity - even Lonzo Ball.
