Former NBA Executive Makes Strong Statement on Chicago Bulls' $90M Move
The Chicago Bulls have committed to their youth movement, but the financial implications are drawing scrutiny. The team, already weighed down by the hefty contracts of veterans Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine, has recently extended Patrick Williams with a five-year, $90 million deal.
John Hollinger of The Athletic, who previously served as the Memphis Grizzlies' vice president of basketball operations, voiced his concerns about the Bulls' decision to invest heavily in Williams.
"I love the general concept of Chicago pulling the ripcord and going young, even if it came a year too late," Hollinger wrote on August 23. "On the other hand, Williams got paid because he was the fourth pick in the 2020 draft and because… actually I’m struggling with the rest of this."
Williams, who averaged 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in the 2023-24 season, saw his numbers dip from the previous year, with his rebounding reaching a career low. His season was cut short by a foot injury after just 43 games.
Hollinger questioned the Bulls' decision to pay Williams as if his improvement was guaranteed, stating,"This deal pays him as though it’s a sure thing he’ll get significantly better. It feels like a big leap of faith when he’s been there four years and barely improved at all." He further added, "There was definitely a number at which it made sense with Williams, but five years and $90 million with a player option isn’t it. And if another rival wanted to pay him that money… let them."
Hollinger’s criticism of Williams’ contract echoes the reactions to Vucevic’s three-year, $60 million extension in 2023, which was similarly questioned around the league.
The Bulls' pattern of awarding sizable contracts has left them with limited flexibility, and Williams' deal will only intensify the scrutiny on Chicago's front office as they navigate the next chapter of their rebuild.
