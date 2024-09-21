Bulls News

Former Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Shares Message for DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan had a strong impact on his Toronto Raptors teammates.

Joey Linn

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, becoming their all-time leading scorer before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs. This trade sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, which ultimately led to their first championship in franchise history.

While DeRozan was unable to be a part of that historic Raptors team that finally broke through, his impact was still felt on that group. One of the ways DeRozan’s impact lasted after his departure was how he mentored younger players like Pascal Siakam during his time there.

Mentoring Siakam in his first two NBA seasons, DeRozan was able to help the 27th overall pick get started in the league. Siakam won Most Improved Player in 2019 and was a huge piece to Toronto’s championship.

Pascal Siakam and DeMar DeRozan
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11). / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

DeRozan recently released his Above The Noise book and sent a personalized copy to Siakam.

In a post on X, the two-time NBA All-Star shared a message for DeRozan and encouraged people to buy his book.

Siakam also read a message from DeRozan inside the book:

“What’s going on? I’m very excited to be sharing with you an early finished copy of my book Above The Noise,” DeRozan wrote to Siakam.

Siakam has become one of the NBA’s premier forwards, and was certainly helped by having DeRozan as a vet for his first two seasons. Now with the Indiana Pacers, Siakam is looking to help them continue growing in the Eastern Conference.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News