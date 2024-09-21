Former Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Shares Message for DeMar DeRozan
Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, becoming their all-time leading scorer before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs. This trade sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, which ultimately led to their first championship in franchise history.
While DeRozan was unable to be a part of that historic Raptors team that finally broke through, his impact was still felt on that group. One of the ways DeRozan’s impact lasted after his departure was how he mentored younger players like Pascal Siakam during his time there.
Mentoring Siakam in his first two NBA seasons, DeRozan was able to help the 27th overall pick get started in the league. Siakam won Most Improved Player in 2019 and was a huge piece to Toronto’s championship.
DeRozan recently released his Above The Noise book and sent a personalized copy to Siakam.
In a post on X, the two-time NBA All-Star shared a message for DeRozan and encouraged people to buy his book.
Siakam also read a message from DeRozan inside the book:
“What’s going on? I’m very excited to be sharing with you an early finished copy of my book Above The Noise,” DeRozan wrote to Siakam.
Siakam has become one of the NBA’s premier forwards, and was certainly helped by having DeRozan as a vet for his first two seasons. Now with the Indiana Pacers, Siakam is looking to help them continue growing in the Eastern Conference.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade