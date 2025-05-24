Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Michael Jordan In NBA History After All-NBA News
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might end up being in the next big offseason trade, but that doesn't discredit the fact that he's arguably the greatest Buck in franchise history. Even though the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have donned the jersey, he's the franchise leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and so much more.
Ever since the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs for the third-straight season, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has come into question. Regardless, he ended his season earning yet another All-NBA First Team selection, putting him alongside one of the game's greatest players to ever play when it comes to accolades.
Joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, he and Antetokounmpo are the only two players in NBA history to win an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and have seven First Team All-NBA selections. Even if you made it two MVPs, Giannis would still qualify for that, something even LeBron James can't claim.
Even though he's turning 31 next season, Antetokounmpo remains perhaps the most physically dominant player in the NBA. While he didn't earn All-Defensive honors this year, he's still one of the best defenders in the game due to his versatility and length.
There's no telling where Giannis will be playing basketball during the 2025-26 season, but being in the same company as Jordan is no joke. If a team like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs can land the talented forward, they'll become championship contenders right away.
