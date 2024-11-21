Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History in Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks entered Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls in need of a win, as they had just five in their first 14 games. With Khris Middleton still sidelined due to injury and the Bucks lacking quality depth, they looked to their best player to deliver.
Giannis Antentokounmpo was absolutely electric for the Bucks this evening, scoring 41 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists in a 122-106 win over the Bulls. This marks the third time this month that Giannis has scored 40+ points, but what stood out for him was his dominant third quarter performance.
Giannis was near perfect in the third quarter, scoring 25 of his 41 points while shooting 11 of 13 from the field. This performance by Giannis sets the season-high by any player this year in a quarter, as it helped deliver a win for Milwaukee.
Antentokounmpo's overall performance also made NBA history, giving him the most games in league history with 40 or more points on 70% or better from the field according to StatMamba.
Via StatMamba: "Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the most games in NBA history with 40+ PTS on 70%+ FG."
Additionally, the soon-to-be 30-year-old has moved into 65th all-time on the NBA's scoring list with 18,951 points, passing none other than Bulls legend Scottie Pippen who sits at 18,910.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Note from Bucks PR: Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Scottie Pippen (18,940) to move up to No. 65 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
In a season where Giannis has been at the center of trade rumors due to a poor start from the Bucks, performances like these will either keep Milwaukee from moving on or only raise the price even more.
