Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Statement About Him
12-Year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is currently playing in Israel with Hapoel Tel Aviv. Whether or not Beverley’s NBA career is entirely over remains to be seen, but for now the former All-Defensive guard is choosing to play in Israel.
Still hosting his Pat Bev podcast for Barstool, Beverley often goes viral for his takes on the show. Recently claiming Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a power forward, Beverley faced some backlash.
“Greek freak not a four,” Beverley said. “He a three. Greek freak is a three… I put Greek in the same position I put [Victor Wembanyama], [LeBron James], [Kevin Durant]. Position-less basketball.”
Several fans reacted to these comments from Beverley in disagreement, but Antetokounmpo himself co-signed the statement.
In one of two separate comments under Beverley’s Instagram post, Antetokounmpo said, “I’m a basketball player I’m everywhere and everything @patbev21 😂”
This is exactly what Beverley claimed Antetokounmpo would say if asked about his comments, and he was correct.
Playing with Antetokounmpo briefly last season, Beverley spent the final 26 games of the 2023-24 season in Milwaukee. This came after stints with the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.
The NBA has transitioned into a more position-less game than ever before, and Antetokounmpo is a great example of that. While he may be listed as a four, Antetokounmpo does everything on the court for Milwaukee.
