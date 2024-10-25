Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bulls vs Bucks
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, but one major name is listed on the injury report.
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable due to right patella tendinitis. Giannis played in the team's opening night on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 25 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block on 73% shooting from the field in a very wire-to-wire win. If Giannis does play, the Bulls will have their hands full.
In Giannis' last five games against the Chicago Bulls, he averaged 28.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 64% shooting from the field. Simply put, Giannis has been terrorizing the Bulls in all of their recent encounters. It's hard to see why the same pattern wouldn't happen tonight as well.
In a head-to-head matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks won the regular season series against the Chicago Bulls 3-1. To show just how dominate Milwaukee has been, they've actually won 21 out of the last 25 games against the Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks tipoff at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight. It's the first night of a very rough back-to-back for the Bulls, where they face the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow. The Bucks, on the other hand, don't play against until October 27 against the Brooklyn Nets.
