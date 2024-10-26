Giannis Antetokounmpo's Monster Dunk on Chicago Bulls Star Goes Viral
The Chicago Bulls' season opener was bittersweet. Lonzo Ball, after two-and-a-half years sidelined, made his return to the hardwood, though the squad fell short to the New Orleans Pelicans. They stayed on the road for their second game of the season, this time heading on a short trip north to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
After the Bucks thrived in their season opener, the Bulls were tasked with facing a star-studded duo in Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Midway through the second quarter, Giannis caught a fast break opportunity, showing his athletic ability with a monster dunk over Nikola Vucevic.
In a tightly-contested battle, a dunk like Antetokounmpo's is the exact momentum driver the squad needs to build a bit of a run to extend their lead. It worked, too, as the Bucks rattled off six quick, unanswered points.
NBA fans were quick to give their two cents on the monster slam, as the video has 22,000-plus likes in just six minutes.
Via @GiannisWorld: "BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD"
Via @sreevk18: "Giannis is unstoppable tonight!"
Via @YaBoyyyJohn: "BRO BAPTIZED VUC LMFAOOOO"
Via @BucksStan414: "He just legally took that man’s life away"
Via @Bron_Season: "Did you not see who he dunked on? Worst defender in the league besides Luka"
With the first half winding down, Antetokounmpo is up to 15 points, taking full advantage of the Bulls' defense. Chicago is narrowly trailing with the break soon to come.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade