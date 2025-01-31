Golden State State Warriors Interested in Trade for $215 Million Star
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the busiest teams ahead of next week's trade deadline, with multiple reports suggesting they are shopping their top stars in the NBA's hot market.
Guys like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are expected to be shipped ahead of the trade deadline, and one particular suitor has been mentioned for both Bulls stars.
The Golden State Warriors have had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign with a 24-23 record through 47 games, and could certainly be looking to add more talent within the week. There have been more talks around the possibility of Golden State adding another scorer next to superstar Steph Curry, and LaVine could be a prime target.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II have given an update on the Warriors' pursuit of LaVine, but there are some prominent obstacles in the way.
"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest, depending on his cost," Slater and Thompson reported. "But there is locker-room concern about who the Warriors would send away in a hypothetical trade for a high-salaried player, such as Butler or LaVine."
"Andrew Wiggins, who has had a productive season well worth his $26.2 million cap figure, is the obvious salary match, with Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) and Kevon Looney ($8 million) profiling as the type of building-block expiring salary that trade partners covet," Slater and Thompson continued. "Wiggins is a 30-minute per night two-way piece, and all three are central figures to the locker room’s culture."
LaVine would be a very interesting fit in Golden State, as he continues to prove himself as one of the NBA's premier scorers. The Warriors have certainly struggled at times, so adding a player of LaVine's caliber could be a huge help.
"LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option," Slater and Thompson said. "At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board."
"But there is some understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to Curry, and LaVine’s explosive three-level scoring ability would fill the roster’s largest void," Slater and Thompson continued. "He’s averaging 24 points per game this season on 51 percent overall and 44.6 percent from 3."
The Warriors and Bulls both likely have busy trade deadlines ahead of them, and a deal between the two teams is getting more likely by the day.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls