Golden State Warriors Keep One Player Off Table for Zach LaVine Trade
The Chicago Bulls have been at the forefront of many trade talks ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline, with multiple reports on their willingness to trade away stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
The Bulls sit in 10th place in the East with a 20-27 record and likely know it is time to get off their large contracts to build toward the future. LaVine is in the third season of a five-year, $215 million deal, making him a challenge to trade, but he continues to prove his worth amid an incredible season.
When LaVine was rumored to be on the trade block over the offseason, there were little-to-no teams interested in the two-time All-Star. LaVine has done an incredible job bouncing back from an underwhelming and injury-plagued 2023-24 season, boosting his trade value.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the many rumored suitors for LaVine ahead of the deadline, but they are not willing to send just anything away to bring him in.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported on Golden State's interest in LaVine but revealed the Warriors are considering young forward Jonathan Kuminga "off the table" in any potential trade.
"With Jonathan Kuminga considered essentially off the table for any deal involving Butler or LaVine, adding one of the premier wing players has gained some favor," Slater and Thompson wrote. "And if such a deal is possible, the idea of LaVine joining their midst has prompted some intrigue among key stakeholders. The presumption is he’d be a better fit in said culture."
Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on the season but is set to miss his 13th consecutive game on Wednesday with an ankle sprain. If the Bulls were to trade LaVine to the Warriors, they would certainly push for Kuminga to be involved in the return, but that seems extremely unlikely.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls