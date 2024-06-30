Bulls News

Golden State Warriors Potentially Interested in Trade for $215M Star

The Warriors could reportedly shift their trade focus after missing out on Paul George

The Golden State Warriors missed out on trading for LA Clippers star Paul George when the veteran forward opted out of his contract and entered free agency. It had been reported for several days that Golden State had real interest in dealing for George via an opt-in and trade, but that option is no longer on the table.

Missing out on the top available wing, Golden State must now decide what direction they want to take their offseason. This roster is clearly nowhere near title contention, and could very well miss the playoffs again.

In a new report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, it was revealed that Golden State could pivot to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine after missing out on George.

"The options range across a spectrum of upside, from sending out picks for Brandon Ingram to potentially acquiring one with Zach LaVine, sources said," Fischer wrote. "But if no deal emerges, and the Warriors indeed lose Klay Thompson as Golden State and league personnel currently believe will occur, the Warriors are considering their best options, sources said, with the full mid-level exception that can become available to Golden State."

It has been reported several places that LaVine could be acquired at a very low cost, and perhaps the team trading for him could even receive a draft pick. Maybe that Warriors will consider this after missing out on George.

