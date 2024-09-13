Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in Ex-Bulls Superstar
The Golden State Warriors need another All-Star player next to Steph Curry in order to reenter championship contention. Missing the NBA Playoffs entirely last season, Golden State has a lot of work to do with their roster in order to climb up the Western Conference ranks.
Several reports indicated Golden State pursued both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen via trade, but George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and Markkanen extended with the Utah Jazz.
Now low on options, the Warriors will need a currently unavailable star to become available before next season’s trade deadline. Outlining this on The TK Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic said the Warriors have interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in this scenario.
“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere,” Amick said. “Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”
Butler began his career with the Chicago Bulls where he spent six seasons and made three All-Star teams. Spending the last five seasons in Miami, Butler has led the Heat to two Eastern Conference championships (2020, 2023).
