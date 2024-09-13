Bulls News

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in Ex-Bulls Superstar

The Warriors reportedly have trade interest in a former Chicago Bulls All-Star

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21), center Joakim Noah (13), and guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21), center Joakim Noah (13), and guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the United Center. / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors need another All-Star player next to Steph Curry in order to reenter championship contention. Missing the NBA Playoffs entirely last season, Golden State has a lot of work to do with their roster in order to climb up the Western Conference ranks.

Several reports indicated Golden State pursued both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen via trade, but George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and Markkanen extended with the Utah Jazz.

Now low on options, the Warriors will need a currently unavailable star to become available before next season’s trade deadline. Outlining this on The TK Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic said the Warriors have interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in this scenario.

“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere,” Amick said. “Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball away from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Butler began his career with the Chicago Bulls where he spent six seasons and made three All-Star teams. Spending the last five seasons in Miami, Butler has led the Heat to two Eastern Conference championships (2020, 2023).

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News