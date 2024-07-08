Harrison Barnes' Emotional Statement on Getting Traded for DeMar DeRozan
After six seasons, Harrison Barnes finally said goodbye to the Sacramento Kings after getting for Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan. Barnes was traded to San Antonio, DeMar was traded to Sacramento, and Chris Duarte was traded to the Chicago Bulls.
Barnes was fully embraced by the Sacramento fans for over five years and made the city his home. He broke his silence in an emotional post on social media.
"Thank you Sacramento! 🙏🏾 It's been an incredible journey with the Kings. Your support has meant the world to me.
To Kings fans and all of SAC, this city will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for embracing me and making this city feel like home. Your passion and love for the game are unmatched. Grateful for the memories we made together!
To my teammates, coaching staff, and the Kings organization you all have been more than colleagues - it’s been a family! I am grateful for the camaraderie and memories we've shared. I'll always carry Sacramento in my heart. Thank you! 🙏🏾"
As a member of the Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 46/38/81 shooting from the field. While critics have lamented DeMar DeRozan's fit with the Sacramento Kings, his averages as a Bull are nearly all better than Barnes'. In three seasons with the Bulls, DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 50/34/87 shooting from the field.
Nearly every single aspect of DeMar DeRozan's game has outshined Harrison Barnes, except for a 4% difference from the three-point line. For as much as critics may want to say this was a bad trade for the Sacramento Kings, they didn't give up much, and they're getting a very legitimate scoring boost in DeMar DeRozan.
