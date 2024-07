Harrison Barnes' Emotional Statement on Getting Traded for DeMar DeRozan

β€œSo be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic before them. For the Lord your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6 NLT



Thank you Sacramento! πŸ™πŸΎ It's been an incredible journey with the Kings. Your… pic.twitter.com/i4DG05VITt