Important Update on Chicago Bulls Looking to Trade NBA All-Star
Zach LaVine may be starting the season with the Chicago Bulls, but that doesn't mean that the Bulls are looking to keep him on the roster.
According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Bulls front office will continue actively trying to move the two-time All-Star. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"Does that mean the Bulls no longer are looking to trade LaVine? Absolutely not. A source said the front office will continue actively trying to move him," Cowley said.
Regardless of the Bulls front office looking to trade to LaVine, the All-Star plans to be a good soldier for the team. During Chicago Bulls media day, LaVine expressed his willingness to do whatever the Bulls ask of him.
‘‘I’ve had a lot of learning to do [this offseason], watched a lot of film, so I’m excited to play,’’ LaVine said. ‘‘Offensively, defensively, do whatever role they put me in, so I’m excited for that. When you go through a long offseason like I have, you get to learn a lot about yourself and the company you keep.
As a member of the Chicago Bulls for seven seasons, Zach LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 47/38/84 shooting from the field. His most recent season was the biggest struggle, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45/35/85 shooting from the field. Despite the struggles, LaVine had a very positive conversation with the Bulls front office during the offseason.
‘I had a conversation when I first committed to the Bulls and signed my deal here with Michael [Reinsdorf], with Jerry [Reinsdorf], AK [Arturas Karnisovas], the front office, the commitment they gave me, the respect they gave me," LaVine said. "I’m going to continue to give them that same respect, but not just with the way I play but with my professionalism. That won’t waver. That’s something I stand on. So anything going forward, I think that’s how I’m going to answer it."
While the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine have had their issues throughout the offseason, it looks like the two parties are working toward an amicable resolution for now.