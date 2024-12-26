Bulls News

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

There are 12 players listed on the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks injury report

; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Trae Young (11) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Atlanta to play the Hawks in game three of the regular season series. The Bulls currently have a 2-0 lead in the series, but te injury report may have a factor in the outcome of today's game.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward.

Lonzo Ball is currently listed as doubtful as he deals with an illness.

Josh Giddey is currently questionable as he deals with a right ankle sprain.

Ayo Dosunmu is questionable as he deals with right Achilles tendinopathy, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract, and DJ Steward is also out due to his two-way contract.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3), guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) guard Zach LaVine (8) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) pose during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu, and Cody Zeller.

Trae Young is currently listed as questionable with a right heel contusion.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently questionable with a lower left leg contusion.

Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young (11) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) converse during the game against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kobe Bufkin is out due to right shoulder injury management, Mouhamed Gueye is questionable as he is on G League assignment, Onyeka Okongwu is out with inflammation to his left knee, and Cody Zeller is out as he is away from the team.

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will face off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

