Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks

There are 15 combined players listed on the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting for the final time during the regular season tonight. Currently, the Bucks have a 2-1 regular season series lead over the Bulls.

The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward.

Lonzo Ball is currently questionable with an illness.

Josh Giddey is currently questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis is questionable with an illness, Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful with a right soleus strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is probable with left ankle soreness, and DJ Steward is out as he is not currently with the team.

The Bucks have seven players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Andre Jackson Jr., AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and Tyler Smith.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.

Damian Lillard is currently questionable with a non-covid illness.

Khris Middleton is probable with a bilateral ankle injury.

Giannis, Lillard, and Middleton of the Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), guard Damian Lillard (0), forward Khris Middleton (22), and center Brook Lopez (11) pose for a picture during media day in Milwaukee. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Andre Jackson Jr. is probable with a right ankle sprain, AJ Johnson is out with a non-covid illness, Chris Livingston is out with a G League assignment, and Tyler Smith is out with a G League assignment.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

