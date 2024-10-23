Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
After months of waiting, the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans open their season tonight in what should be an exciting game. Both teams have a few big names listed on their injury report.
The Chicago Bulls have two players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball and Dalen Terry. Lonzo Ball is listed as available while dealing with left knee surgery injury management. As stated by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, he'll likely be playing around 14-16 minutes per game. Dalen Terry is listed as available while dealing with tendonitis in his left patella tendon.
The New Orleans Pelicans have the following players listed on their injury report: Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson. Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion, Trey Murphy III is out with a right hamstring strain, Dejounte Murray is questionable due to personal reasons, and Zion Williamson is questionable due to a non-COVID illness.
The last time these two teams faced off was February 25, 2024, which ended with the Bulls winning 114 to 106. The Bulls were carried by the scoring of DeMar DeRozan who totaled 24 points and Nikola Vucevic helped secure the glass with 13 rebounds.
The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
