Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando magic face off tonight in a game that has a combined eight players listed on their injury reports.
The Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball is out due to right wrist soreness and will remain sidelined for around 10 days. E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League assignment, Jalen Smith is questionable due to a left ankle sprain, and DJ Steward is out due to a G League assignment. Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.
The Orlando Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, Mac McClung, and Trevelin Queen. Goga Bitadze is questionable with a left foot tendon strain, Jonathan Isaac is questionable with a left hip contusion, Mac McClung is out due to a G League two-way, and Trevelin Queen is out due to a G League two-way. Paolo Banchero is listed as available.
The Magic currently have a four-game winning streak against the Bulls after sweeping them in the regular season series last season. However, the Bulls were far less healthy last season compared to this season. Both Zach LaVine and Paolo Banchero should provide fans a very exciting battle.
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
