Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Sacramento Kings in the first game of their regular season series matchup tonight. In the last four seasons, the Bulls have won three out of the eight games between the two teams, but the Bulls were the victors in their most recent matchup on March 4, 2024.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Ayo Dosunmu is currently doubtful with a right soleus strain.
Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to right knee injury management, Coby White is questionable due to a cervical strain, and Patrick Williams is probable with a right elbow contusion.
Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.
The Kings have a relatively clean report with three players listed: De'Aaron Fox, Isaiah Crawford, and Mason Jones.
De'Aaron Fox is currently questionable with a right glute contusion.
Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, and Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings will face off today at 3:30 p.m. EST.
