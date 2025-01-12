Bulls News

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings

The injury report for the Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings has been submitted

Mar 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) talk after the game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Sacramento Kings in the first game of their regular season series matchup tonight. In the last four seasons, the Bulls have won three out of the eight games between the two teams, but the Bulls were the victors in their most recent matchup on March 4, 2024.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu is currently doubtful with a right soleus strain.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to right knee injury management, Coby White is questionable due to a cervical strain, and Patrick Williams is probable with a right elbow contusion.

Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.

The Kings have a relatively clean report with three players listed: De'Aaron Fox, Isaiah Crawford, and Mason Jones.

De'Aaron Fox is currently questionable with a right glute contusion.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, and Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract.

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings will face off today at 3:30 p.m. EST.

