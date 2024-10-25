Injury Report: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in a matchup that features numerous players on the injury report.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry. Lonzo Ball is out due to being load managed for left knee surgery injury management. E.J. Liddell is questionable due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is questionable due to a G League two-way, DJ Steward is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Dalen Terry is available due to left patella tendon tendonitis. Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic are all listed as available.
The Milwaukee Bucks have four players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Gary Trent Jr. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable due to right patella tendinitis, Brook Lopez is probable due to a right quad contusion, Khris Middleton is out due to bilateral ankle surgery, and Gary Trent Jr. is questionable due to a right calf contusion. Damian Lillard is listed as available.
Last season, the Bucks beat the Bulls 3-1 in the regular season series. The one Bulls win came in overtime on November 20, 2023. Currently, the Bucks have a two-game winning streak against the Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
