Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History After Knicks-Pistons
The New York Knicks made one of the biggest deals of this past offseason, trading away All-Star forward Julius Randle and key role player Donte DiVincenzo to land star center Karl-Anthony Towns. A move that was criticized at first, neither side is complaining now, as both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks have moved on to the second round of the playoffs.
The Knicks were able to advance on Thursday after beating the Detroit Pistons in six games, and in large part due to the play of Jalen Brunson. The All-NBA guard continued his dominant playoff run, scoring 40 points in the closeout game. In doing so, he put his name next to arguably the greatest player in NBA history: Michael Jordan.
Brunson's 40 points and seven assists gave him his second career game of 40 or more points and five or more assists in a road playoff closeout win. The only other player to do that is Jordan, who accomplished it three times (1989 vs Cleveland, 1992 vs Miami, 1996 vs Orlando).
Brunson did it for the first time last season, when he had 41 points and 12 assists to be the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. While he showed out in his final season in the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks before his move, Brunson has become one of the league's top playoff performers since joining the Knicks.
While injuries hindered the Knicks last year, Brunson will be tasked with facing the reigning NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics next round. If he can pull off the upset, then Brunson will further establish himself among the Knicks' greats.
