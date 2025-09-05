Jalen Hurts Sends Message To Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan After Eagles-Cowboys Game
Sporting Jordan 11s, Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts paid homage to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The quarterback kept it simple.
“Had to handle business with my boy coming to town," he said following Philadelphia's 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Hurts Sends Message to Jordan
Jordan made his way from Chapel Hill, watching the North Carolina Tar Heels fall short to TCU in Bill Belichick's coaching debut, to Philadelphia for the NFL's opening night. Hurts' exclusive colorway of the Jordan 11s weren't so visible from Jordan's box, but they were sleek.
Per Kicks On SI: "Hurts' player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 sported a patent leather black upper and white outsole. The Metallic Silver Jumpman logo popped off the side, while 'Love, Hurts' appears in Fire Red across the tongues."
In a transcript provided by the Eagles, Hurts further explained his relationship with the Bulls legend.
“(When) you have a special guest, a special friend in attendance,” Hurts said, “there’s only one thing you can do, and that’s win. So I have a lot of love for him.”
Hurts referenced Jordan after his first touchdown by mimicking the shoulder shrug Jordan made after hitting six threes in the first half of a game during the 1992 NBA Finals. The quarterback has been with Jordan Brand since August 2023.
Now, he's one of its premier athletes after winning his first Super Bowl with the Eagles last year. In six seasons, the quarterback has amassed 14,819 passing yards and 85 touchdowns with a 65 percent completion rate.
Jordan, meanwhile, won six championships with the Chicago Bulls without losing in the NBA Finals. On his career, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals on 50 percent shooting from the field, and has cemented himself in the highest echelon of former NBA stars.
Thursday night was Hurts' most recent showing of success. Hurts went 19-for-23 with 152 passing yards and 62 rushing yards. Both of his touchdowns came on the ground, but he still focused on ways he felt the Eagles could improve.
“We just got to clean up some things and play better football," he admitted, "but it’s always good to say that and find a way to win.”
Next game, wearing a pair of Jordans, Hurts will attempt to do that again.
