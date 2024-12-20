Bulls News

Jaylen Brown's Blunt Message on Referees After Celtics-Bulls

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke on the officiating crew after losing to the Chicago Bulls.

Dec 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts towards crew chief Ben Taylor during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.
Dec 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts towards crew chief Ben Taylor during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics suffered just their sixth loss all season on Thursday night, falling to the Chicago Bulls 117-108 at home. Chicago improved to 13-15 on the season, which is not a terrible record for a team widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline.

There was a lot of controversy with the officiating crew in this game, as numerous technical fouls were handed out. This had Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla furious with officials as the game ended. While Mazzulla regained his composure prior to speaking with reporters postgame, joking that he was wishing them all a Merry Christmas, the Celtics head coach and his players were not happy with how this game was officiated.

Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla held back as he reacts after called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters after the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared his thoughts.

Via Jay King of The Athletic: “Jaylen Brown said he told the referee he called a technical foul on Joe Mazzulla for no reason. The ref told him he’d also get a tech if he said it again. Brown said it again.”

Per King, Brown added that this was a weirdly officiated game.

“The way they called the game was weird,” Brown said.

While Boston was frustrated with how this game was called, this is still a disappointing loss against a Bulls team that is not expected to be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture at season’s end. That said, Chicago has talented players who came to play on Thursday night.

