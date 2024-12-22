Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Statement After Celtics-Bulls
Behind a monster game from Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, blowing out their Eastern Conference opponent by a final score of 123-98. This was a great response for the Celtics, as they fell to Chicago 117-108 on Thursday.
Tatum finished with 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win over Chicago. This game brought his season averages to 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. While these numbers may not stand out in the same way Nikola Jokic’s do, the Celtics are now 22-6 which is the third-best record in basketball.
Given this combination of production and team success, some believe Tatum should be higher on the list of MVP candidates. Asked about that after Saturday’s game, Tatum got honest about the situation.
Tatum: “We’re a really, really good team, with so many talented players. I’m probably not going to put up the same numbers as those other guys. That’s perfectly fine with me, especially what we did it in June last year. That’s the main goal, not for me to win MVP.”
This has been Tatum’s situation for a few seasons now. While he has consistently been the best player on one of the NBA’s best teams, Boston’s roster construction does not require him to produce the same overall volume as other stars around the league. While this may hurt his MVP chances, Tatum is focused on winning another championship.
