Jayson Tatum Reacts to Debut of New Celtics Player From Bulls
While the Boston Celtics didn't make any major moves during the NBA Trade Deadline, they did acquire one solid player from the buyout market.
After the Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and Kings, they had to unfortunately waive forward Torrey Craig. Prior to getting waived, Craig was averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds on 49/43/75 shooting from the field with the Bulls.
On Wednesday night, Craig made his debut with his new team, the Boston Celtics.
"He integrated pretty well,” said Jayson Tatum “We didn't have practice or anything like that, so we kind of threw him in on the fly. But it's part of being a professional, staying ready. Obviously he'll get better, more comfortable with us, and likewise as the season progresses. But he gave us a spark off the bench, hit some threes, backed up on the defensive end, and that's what we expect from him."
For a team that's as complete as the Boston Celtics, improving the team to become even more championship-caliber is about moves at the margins. With the addition of Craig, the team believes they have that.
“You’ve got to rely on his experience,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He’s been around a long time, he’s played a lot of basketball, and it’s not rocket science. So I think it’s just simplifying it, simplifying it as much as we can, but also utilizing the experience that he’s had. He’s done a lot of great things for good teams, and that’s why we have him."
The Boston Celtics enter the All-Star break as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 39-16.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls