Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine Among 76ers’ Reported Trade Targets
Very few teams in the NBA have the options or power that the Philadelphia 76ers do this offseason. With the ability to sign a max contract player, the 76ers have the ability to make some game-changing moves. Due to that, the team has a ton of potential targets in mind.
According to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers have eyes on Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, and other targets. Here is the exact excerpt from Pompey's article.
“The Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.”
The main report seen from the 76ers is that Paul George has been their main offseason target. The Sixers see him as a very clear upgrade over Tobias Harris and can offer George more money than anyone else can. However, it's also clear that George is at a standstill between the Clippers and the 76ers. LA doesn't want to pay him more money than Kawhi Leonard, but George also wants to stay in LA with his family.
On the other end, the Miami Heat seem to be frustrated with Jimmy Butler's availability, the Chicago Bulls seem to be ready to move from Zach LaVine, and the New Orleans Pelicans also seem to be ready to trade Brandon Ingram.
The Philadelphia 76ers have a ton of options to choose from to make a very strong team next season, they just have to choose very carefully now.
