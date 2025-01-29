Joe Mazzulla Makes Final Decision on Jayson Tatum's Status for Celtics-Bulls
Coming off a home loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Boston Celtics head into an easier affair, hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
The Celtics are 32-15 on the season, sitting in second place in the East. The defending champions have not been as dominant this season as last, but have still put themselves in a great position to repeat.
The Bulls are just 20-27 but are coming off a huge upset win over the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls have already upset the Celtics once this season in TD Garden and could look to pull off the same feat again on Wednesday.
The Bulls will be shorthanded on Wednesday, playing without star guard Zach LaVine. In their win in Boston earlier in the season, LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, but will not have the same offensive firepower in the rematch.
To make matters worse for the Bulls, the Celtics have upgraded superstar forward Jayson Tatum to active after being listed as questionable with right knee tendinopathy.
Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, but has dominated against the Bulls. Through three games against Chicago, the 26-year-old superstar is averaging 36.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with two wins.
The Celtics certainly play better with Tatum on the court, so having him healthy on Wednesday will make the Bulls' job much harder.
