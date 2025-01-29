Bulls News

Joe Mazzulla Makes Final Decision on Jayson Tatum's Status for Celtics-Bulls

The Boston Celtics have revealed Jayson Tatum's final injury status against the Chicago Bulls

Logan Struck

Jan 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after missing a three point try against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after missing a three point try against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off a home loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday, the Boston Celtics head into an easier affair, hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The Celtics are 32-15 on the season, sitting in second place in the East. The defending champions have not been as dominant this season as last, but have still put themselves in a great position to repeat.

The Bulls are just 20-27 but are coming off a huge upset win over the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls have already upset the Celtics once this season in TD Garden and could look to pull off the same feat again on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bulls will be shorthanded on Wednesday, playing without star guard Zach LaVine. In their win in Boston earlier in the season, LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, but will not have the same offensive firepower in the rematch.

To make matters worse for the Bulls, the Celtics have upgraded superstar forward Jayson Tatum to active after being listed as questionable with right knee tendinopathy.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, but has dominated against the Bulls. Through three games against Chicago, the 26-year-old superstar is averaging 36.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with two wins.

The Celtics certainly play better with Tatum on the court, so having him healthy on Wednesday will make the Bulls' job much harder.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News