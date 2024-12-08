Joel Embiid Made NBA History in 76ers-Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed star center Joel Embiid back from injury on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. This was just Embiid’s fifth game of the season, which has heavily contributed to Philadelphia’s poor record to start the year.
Playing well in his return to the court, Embiid finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a win over Chicago. This was one of the most encouraging games of the season for Philadelphia, because not only did they have all three of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey together on the floor, but there looked to be a solid level of cohesion with that trio.
Embiid’s performance against the Bulls also made NBA history. With his 100th career game tallying at least 30 points and 12 rebounds, Embiid became just the 17th player ever to reach that milestone (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain sits atop this list with 514 such games, but no other player has more than 307 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). This achievement is especially impressive when considering how many games Embiid has missed in his career due to injury. Had health not been such a factor for the 2023 MVP, he would be much higher on this list.
The 76ers will look to build on this performance and begin turning their season around after what has been a frustrating start to the year.
