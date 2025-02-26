Josh Giddey Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History
Riding a six-game losing streak, the Chicago Bulls marched into the City of Brotherly Love to take down the Philadelphia 76ers, which seems to be a new trend in the NBA. Not only did the Bulls win on the road, they crushed the 76ers by 32, their second-biggest win of the season.
The Bulls were led by Josh Giddey, who dropped 25 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on 8-11 shooting from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc.
The Bulls acquired Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason, and the 22-year-old guard has been a difference-maker in Chicago. Giddey has been on a tear, especially recently, and has stringed together a historic three-game stretch.
Giddey has become the first player in NBA history to record 75+ points, 40+ rebounds, 20+ assists, 10+ made threes, and 10+ stocks in a three-game span.
Giddey is now averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, doing it all for the Bulls. The young guard had low expectations coming to the Bulls but has exceeded them and has cemented himself as a cornerstone in Chicago moving forward.
The Bulls are struggling this season, sitting in tenth place in the East with a 23-35 record, but their new 6-foot-8 point guard and a couple of other young pieces give them a brighter future.
