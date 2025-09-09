Josh Giddey Breaks Silence After Inking $100 Million Deal
The wait is finally over. An offseason that continues to drag on, with four key restricted free agents being the main reason, half of them have now signed deals. Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has agreed to the qualifying offer, opting to keep the no-trade clause instead of more money, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Now, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey will be returning to the Windy City, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million contract per ESPN's Shams Charania. A great contract value for the Bulls, they return Giddey after he played at an All-Star level after the break last season, nearly averaging a triple-double during that stretch.
Amid all of these negotiations, Giddey has remained rather silent, sharing an occasional post or even sending cryptic messages online. Now, as the deal has been struck, he's decided to break his silence after landing the nine-figure deal.
Josh Giddey Takes To Social Media
"@chicagobulls 🔒🫶🏼," Giddey captioned his post, sharing a picture of himself in his Bulls jersey at the United Center. While the negotiations appeared to be both sides making a compromise, it's clear from this caption that it's all love by Giddey, as the Bulls helped Giddey look like the talented young guard many knew he could be.
Giddey's teammates even shared some reactions in the comments, with Tre Jones saying "Yeah gid" and Matas Buzelis adding "Ouuuuu weeee". Avoiding the qualifying offer, which would've been the worst case for the Bulls, allows them to focus on this year and Coby White's impending free agency in 2026.
Giddey's Outlook With The Bulls
Coming in at a $25 million annual average, that puts Giddey below players like Jrue Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Terry Rozier. Of course, the Bulls will be hoping that Giddey looks like the post-All-Star break version of him, one that would likely contend for an All-Star spot in 2026.
Giddey's scoring could see a slight regression next season from the second half of last season, especially if Buzelis takes a second-year leap many are expecting. However, the Bulls won't be legit contenders with Giddey as their second scoring option anyway, as he'd be best as a primary creator and third option on offense.
With the Eastern Conference in the state it's in and the Bulls having been a play-in team last year, Chicago's expectation should be postseason basketball in 2026, regardless of what happens with Nikola Vucevic by the time the deadline rolls around.