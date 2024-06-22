Josh Giddey Breaks Silence on Getting Traded to Chicago Bulls
The offseason has only been a few days long, but one of the more unexpected trades already happened when Josh Giddey was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
Less than 24 hours ago, Josh Giddey broke his silence on being traded for the first time in his his NBA career.
"Okc… thank you for EVERYTHING," Giddey said on Instagram. "To the city for embracing me from Day 1. To Mr Bennett, Sam & Mark for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of my being an NBA player, I am forever grateful. My brothers, who I got to share the floor with for 3 years. the best group of guys I could’ve imagined. Stuck with me through the very high highs & the very low lows. You guys know the real me. I am forever in debt to Oklahoma and no words will do justice to how much the city & the organization mean to me and my family."
Losing Alex Caruso is going to be a huge blow defensively for the Chicago Bulls and also a major upgrade for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's role increased on the Thunder, it felt like Giddey's role was also diminshing. Assuming the Bulls may get rid of Lonzo Ball, Giddey will have a very active role on the Chicago Bulls.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan