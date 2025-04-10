Josh Giddey Joins Celtics Legend in Making NBA History
The Chicago Bulls are preparing for their shot at a playoff spot via the play-in tournament next week, and the Bulls have a chance to climb even higher to the eighth seed if they can close out the season strong. While the move to trade away Zach LaVine seemed like the Bulls would drop far out of the playoff race, they've gotten some strong production as of late from their starting backcourt.
It's been a transformative second half of the season for Josh Giddey and Coby White, with White becoming an elite scorer and Giddey doing everything out on the court. Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Giddey had himself another impressive outing, joining Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird on an exclusive list.
Giddey became just the third player in NBA history to post a stat line featuring 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks, and two steals. The other two: former league MVPs Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
After his career was looking like it'd fall off in his last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey has turned things around in his first season with the Bulls and has set himself up for a nice payday this offseason. Factor in White's 25.8 points per game average since the All-Star break, the Bulls have their future backcourt set.
Giddey has a chance to further his historic second half in Chicago's final two regular season games, matching up against the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
