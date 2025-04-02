Bulls News

Josh Giddey Joins Chicago Bulls History vs Raptors

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey joined Michael Jordan on a historic list against the Toronto Raptors

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The second half of the NBA season has been special for Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

Game after game, the 22-year-old guard has Bulls legends on historic lists, and against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, he did it again.

According to Chicago Bulls PR, Giddey joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only players in Bulls history to accumulate 500+ rebounds, 450+ assists, and 80+ steals in a single season. Both Jordan and Pippen accomplished it four times.

In 15 games since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists on 51/47/81 shooting from the field. The numbers he's been putting up have been spectacular and worthy of being considered a legitimate All-Star in the Eastern Conference.

While the Chicago Bulls lost their backcourt in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, they've gained a new backcourt for the future in Coby White and Josh Giddey. As the game progressed, Giddey made even more history, joining Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose as one of only four players in NBA history to record 470+ assists in a single season before age 23.

While Chicago Bulls fans may have been upset to lose Alex Caruso when the season began, it's clear that Giddey has become the team's point guard of the future. At only 22 years old, he's already a special talent.

