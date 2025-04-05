Josh Giddey Joins Chicago Bulls History vs Trail Blazers
When the Chicago Bulls traded for Josh Giddey, they were hoping he'd have a resurgence similar to his sophomore season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It's safe to say that since the NBA All-Star break, Giddey has done that and more.
Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Giddey put up 15 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists with only two turnovers. The stat gave him his sixth triple-double of the season and the second-most in Bulls history in a single season.
Not only that, but Giddey became only the third Bulls player in franchise history to total 900+ points, 500 rebounds, and 450 assists in a single season. The only two other players to do it are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
While the Bulls haven't extended Giddey yet for after this season, it's beyond obvious that it should be their main agenda in the offseason. The backcourt of Giddey and Coby White is the future for the Bulls, and one that seems to be bringing success for the franchise.
After the win against Portland, the Chicago Bulls have a record of 35-42, which is good for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. While no one would expect this team to make noise in the playoffs, getting into it would be a great experience for their young core.
The Chicago Bulls' next opponent is the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
