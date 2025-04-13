Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan in Bulls History
In their last game of the regular season, the Chicago Bulls dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-102 to finish their 2024-25 campaign in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record. While the Bulls are in no man's land, they have had some highlights this season.
The biggest story of Chicago's season has been the incredible play from 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey. The Bulls acquired Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason, and while many fans were skeptical of the move, Giddey has had a historic debut season in Chicago.
Giddey finished his 2024-25 season averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, becoming the second player in Bulls franchise history to average at least 14, 8, and 7, joining only NBA legend Michael Jordan, per Bulls PR.
Giddey also joins Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic as the only players in the NBA this season averaging those numbers or better, putting himself in some elite company all around.
Giddey sat out of Sunday's win over the 76ers, as the team needs him fully healthy for their play-in tournament matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The 22-year-old star has had a great season, but he has taken his game to the next level recently.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits, leading the Bulls to a 12-7 record through 19 appearances.
Giddey's historic season has certainly given hope to the Bulls franchise and fanbase, as the young guard has immediately cemented himself in Chicago's future plans.