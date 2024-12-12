Josh Giddey Leaves Chicago Bulls Practice With Injury Scare
The Chicago Bulls are no strangers to injury when it comes to their guards. From Derrick Rose to Lonzo Ball to Zach Lavine, the Bulls have had an uncomfortable history with their guards in the last decade. It only makes sense now that when a scare does come up, the team takes no chances.
During the Bulls' recent practice, it was revealed that Bulls guard Josh Giddey left early due to back tightness. Everyone else participated in the scrimmage.
Giddey has been one of the most reliable players for the Chicago Bulls this season, playing in all 25 of the team's games so far. Through 25 games, Giddey has averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.2 rebounds on 44/32/69 shooting from the field. While Giddey has had some solid moments for the Bulls, his defense has left a lot to be desired and he's still shooting under his career average. Throughout the 25 games that Giddey has played, he's only scored 20 points twice.
It remains to be seen if Giddey's back tightness will affect his availability for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The team's backup point guard Lonzo Ball still has not fully recovered to the point where he could shoulder that offensive load. The Bulls will likely have to rely on Talent Horton-Tucker if Giddey is unable to play.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Charlote Hornets on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls