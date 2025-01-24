Josh Giddey Makes Bulls History vs Warriors
The Chicago Bulls broke a five-game losing streak by taking down the LA Clippers on the road on Monday and then looked to follow up their big win in another Californian matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Bulls came out in Golden State on a mission, taking a three-point lead after the first quarter as they hunt for another upset.
Chicago has been fairly disappointing this season, sitting at 19-25 after 46 games, but has had some surprising bright spots. While star guard Zach LaVine has shocked many with his resurgence back to All-Star level play, 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey has been one of the biggest risers on the roster.
Giddey is averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season, likely cementing himself as a cornerstone for the franchise going forward.
The Bulls acquired Giddey in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder over the offseason, and the young guard has already etched his name in the Chicago record books in his debut season.
Giddey recorded five rebounds in the first quarter of Thursday's matchup in Golden State, his 12th quarter this season recording 5+ rebounds. Giddey has now set the Bulls single-season record by a guard for most quarters with 5+ rebounds.
Giddey is having an impressive debut season with the Bulls, surprising many with his consistent performance. Giddey has done it all for Chicago this season, and the 22-year-old Australian guard should certainly be a part of their future plans.
