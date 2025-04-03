Josh Giddey on Pace to Join NBA History With Michael Jordan
The Chicago Bulls are just 34-42 with their 2024-25 campaign winding down, but their top offseason acquisition has shined.
The Bulls acquired Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, and the 22-year-old guard has taken his game to another level. Giddey is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, and is on the verge of entering exclusive company.
The only other player to average 10+ points, 7+ rebounds, and 7+ assists per game in a season in the Bulls franchise history is NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Giddey is on pace to join him.
Jordan reached these numbers once during his career, and while he did it by averaging 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, Giddey joining his company in his first season as a Bull is impressive.
Giddey has been incredible this season, but his recent play has been off the charts. Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals through 16 games while shooting 50.2% from the field and 47.1% from three-point range.
Giddey has joined very exclusive company through his debut season with the Bulls, reaching historic marks on a weekly basis. The young guard has already cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Bulls moving forward, and has certainly exceeded his initial expectations.
