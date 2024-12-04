Josh Giddey Reacts to Huge Performance in Bulls-Nets
On Monday night, Josh Giddey had his greatest game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Against the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets, Giddey put up 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in his first career triple-double with the Bulls.
When the Bulls envisioned bringing Giddey to run their offense, this was the type of performance the team was expecting out of him. Granted, the young guard wouldn't be able to provide a triple-double every night, but it was a great level of dominance. After the game, Giddey opened up on the big night.
“It was cool,” Giddey said. “The guys made my job easy. We played the right way. I was able to throw the ball ahead. Guys made shots, got to the rim. Team effort. We did it by committee, and that’s how it’s got to be every night.”
It was reported earlier in the season by Jake Fischer that Giddey was looking for at least $30 million per year in his next contract. The Bulls declined his contract extension and now the young guard will have to prove his worth this season.
Through 22 games this season, Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.3 rebounds on 44/34/70 shooting from the field. While his numbers are still lower than his great sophomore year season, Monday night's performance is one to put him back on the right track.
