Josh Giddey Reacts to Lonzo Ball Trade

Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey reacted to Lonzo Ball getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Logan Struck

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have been heavily rumored to be active on the trade market early into the 2025 offseason, but their first move was certainly not what anyone expected. It was no secret that 27-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball was on the block, but Saturday's trade was an interesting one for many.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro in a one-for-one player swap, which had many people disappointed that Chicago, once again, fell short in a trade.

Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN."

Ball was a member of the Chicago Bulls for four seasons, but was only able to suit up for two of them. Ball made his Bulls debut in the 2021-22 season, playing 35 games before having to miss the following two seasons entirely. Luckily, Ball returned this past season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game through 35 appearances.

Through four seasons in Chicago, Ball played just 70 games, but he still became a big part of the organization, especially as he recovered from an injury that many thought would end his career.

After the big trade, Bulls star Josh Giddey took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Ball together.

Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball
Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball / @joshgiddey

Giddey and Ball were surprisingly effective when they shared the court this past season, posting a +10.6 point differential through 935 possessions together. It is unfortunate that this guard duo will not have more time together, especially as Ball continues to get healthier and more comfortable.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

