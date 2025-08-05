Josh Giddey Reacts to NBA Champion Chet Holmgren's Recent Post
The Oklahoma City Thunder were faced with a tough decision during the 2024 NBA offseason. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already proving to be an MVP-caliber player and needing the ball in his hands to succeed, the Thunder knew this meant Josh Giddey's time with the roster was limited. Seeing an opportunity to land defensive star Alex Caruso, they struck a deal.
Giddey, who spent this past season with the Chicago Bulls as he awaits a new contract, was a massive addition to the team and their future. Caruso proved similarly for the Thunder, helping them win their first NBA title in Oklahoma City. Even though he's no longer on the team, Giddey still has close friends there, reacting to one of their latest Instagram posts.
Josh Giddey's Reaction
In a post shared by Thunder star forward Chet Holmgren of his offseason work, Giddey replied with a simple "🧀". Giddey joined the Thunder just a year before Holmgren, as he was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft with Chet being the second pick in the 2022 Draft.
As has been shared by interactions since his departure, it's clear Giddey still supports the Thunder and his former teammates like Holmgren, even though his tenure didn't end on the best note.
Giddey's Tenure In Oklahoma City
After being selected seventh overall by the Thunder in 2021, Giddey was heavily criticized on draft night, such as the viral graphic that basically said his weaknesses were everything basketball-related. He'd go on to have a solid rookie season, earning All-Rookie Second Team honors.
In his second year, he'd take a big jump, posting averages of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field. It seemed as though his role with the team was only increasing, but his third and final season in OKC would tell a different story.
During the 2023-24 season, his minutes would decrease, despite being a starter in all 80 regular-season games he appeared in. It added up, as Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Holmgren all took on bigger roles in the team's offense. As a result, he was shipped off the following offseason to the Bulls.
Conclusion
As evident by Giddey's reaction to Chet's post and the other remarks he's made since his departure, it's clear that if Giddey has any feelings against the Thunder, it's not toward the players. Assuming Giddey resigns with the Bulls, his situation in Chicago far better suits his style of play and allows him to be the primary ball-handler and creator.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman's Four-Word Message
NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Gets Honest About LeBron James, Chicago Bulls Decision
12-Year NBA Veteran Gets Honest About Damian Lillard Getting Waived