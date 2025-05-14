Josh Giddey Reportedly Looking for Massive NBA Contract
The Bulls have plenty of decisions to make with a roster that overachieved after the 2025 trade deadline, pushing them to the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Even though Chicago lost in their home Play-In Tournament game to the Miami Heat, the emergence of multiple players in the second half of the season should excite Bulls fans. Matas Buzelis looked like a promising player after his solid rookie campaign, and their backcourt duo surprised many over the course of the season.
Coby White took a massive leap, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game on 45.3% shooting from the field. Josh Giddey also took a huge step after coming over in the Alex Caruso trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Giddey had a fantastic end to his 2024-2025 campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and shooting 37.8% from three. Now, he is a restricted free agent and the Bulls will certainly look to retain him.
A new report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that "the belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more."
A contract earning $30 million in AAV (Average Annual Value) would put Giddey into the tier of Tyler Herro, Jalen Suggs and Jamal Murray, according to Spotrac.
With the Bulls looking to build a future core with the subtraction of Zach Lavine, Giddey is most certainly going to be at the top of the Bulls' priority list, with the 12th pick in this year's draft and an opportunity for a large amount of cap space in the 2026 offseason.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Gets Honest About LeBron James' Potential Retirement
Trae Young Bashes Ex-Bulls Guard's Cooper Flagg Trade Take
ESPN Star Calls for Mavericks to Trade Cooper Flagg Draft Rights