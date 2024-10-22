Josh Giddey's Honest Reaction to Bulls Contract Dilemma
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey was eligible to receive a rookie contract extension this offseason, but Monday’s deadline passed and no deal was made.
Acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, Giddey is entering his first season with the Bulls. Because of this, it seemingly made sense for both sides to see how this season plays out before committing to each other longterm.
“This merely means that Giddey will be a restricted free agent next season during a summer when not many teams are projected to have salary cap space,” K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News explained in a video on X.
Johnson added that his expectation is Giddey and the Bulls will reach common ground on a deal next summer, especially considering what Chicago traded to acquire him.
Asked about this contract dilemma on Tuesday, Giddey was honest in his response.
Via Johnson: “Josh Giddey said he ‘loves being here’ and he’s confident a contract ‘will take care of itself.’ Said the potential extension weighed on him more last season than the lack of one will this season.”
The Bulls have a lot of belief in Giddey, and will be giving him a significant level of responsibility this season. If the year goes well, expect both sides to commit to each other longterm next offseason.
