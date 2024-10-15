Josh Giddey's Honest Statement After Bulls-Bucks
The Chicago Bulls played an NBA preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. This was the third preseason game for both teams.
The Bulls entered this game 1-1 on the preseason, while the Bucks entered winless at 0-2. Led by 24 points and 10 rebounds from superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks secured a 111-107 win over Chicago.
Despite the loss, the Bulls got a strong showing from newly acquired guard Josh Giddey. Tallying 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds in just 22 minutes of play, Giddey also made three of his four attempts from three-point range.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Giddey made an honest statement on the importance of these preseason games for him.
“The more games I get under my belt before the regular season, the better,” Giddey said via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. “Having that (ankle) injury and being out for a little bit, I hadn't played a game since the Olympics. So these preseason games are great way to get back in game shape."
Giddey also had a bit of a scuffle with Antetokounmpo in this game. After getting tangled with the Bulls guard, Antetokounmpo shoved him which resulted in a technical foul.
Via Bleacher Report: "GIANNIS GOT A TECH AFTER PUSHING GIDDEY"
While preseason results do not matter, the games can be very important or individual players.
Giddey has appeared in all three Bulls preseason games, tallying 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 15 assists in 68 minutes of action. Making four of his 11 three-point attemts, Giddey has been solid overall for the Bulls.
