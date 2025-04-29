Josh Giddey's Honest Statement on Game-Winner vs Lakers
The Chicago Bulls looked as though their season would be trending downwards after trading Zach LaVine away to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal, which netted them back control of their first round pick. However, the team seemed to have other plans, as they looked like one of the top teams in the East after the All-Star break.
Chicago went 17-10 after the break, but they had some big-time performances along the way. None was probably more memorable than their home win against the Los Angeles Lakers, where guard Josh Giddey nailed a half-court shot at the buzzer to win the game. Looking back on it now, just over a month later, Giddey shared an honest statement about the sensational shot.
"I've seen it a lot...after the game I did sit down and watch it a fair [bit of times]," Giddey said on a TV appearance. "...I was actually walking right to my two best friends that was sitting in the crowd, I was walking directly at them as the shot went in. It was actually a really cool moment but it felt good as soon as it left my hand."
Giddey's half-court heave capped off a stellar display from him that night, as he posted 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, just one of his seven triple-doubles he had during the season.
As for Giddey's future in Chicago, time will tell as his contract expires this summer, as the Bulls will look to lock him up after an All-Star level stretch of play during the second half of the season.
