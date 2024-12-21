Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
After somehow defeating the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls have a rematch against them tonight.
The regular season series between the Celtics and Bulls is currently tied at 1-1. In Thursday night's matchup between the two teams, Chicago rallied to win 117-108. Zach LaVine put up a game-high 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 11/19 shooting from the field.
In Thursday's matchup between the two teams, Josh Giddey wasn't available to play and missed his first game of the season for the Bulls.
Tonight, Josh Giddey has been listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain against the Boston Celtics.
Through 27 games this season, Giddey has averaged 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds on 45/33/71 shooting from the field. His numbers are still down from his career average and much lower than his best season in 2023.
For as much as the Chicago Bulls have struggled this season, somehow the team has figured out how to play its best basketball against the Boston Celtics. The reigning champions bring out the best in the Bulls, and Chicago would be a much different team if they could consistently play to that level. Unfortunately, the Bulls have been far too inconsistent, despite the talent, and have a record of 13-15.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
