Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Spurs
On Monday night, Josh Giddey had his greatest game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Giddey put up 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists on 44/34/70 shooting from the field.
Tonight, the Chicago Bulls have a chance to go on their second winning streak of the season against the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs. The team will have both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic available for the game, but they may need more of Giddey's magic that he provided on Monday.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Josh Giddey as questionable with a right ankle sprain against the San Antonio Spurs.
Giddey has played in all 22 of the Chicago Bulls' games this regular season. Through that time, he's averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.3 rebounds on 44/34/70 shooting from the field. He hasn't quite shown himself to be the player that he was during his sophomore season, but Monday night's performance against the Nets was the closest thing to it.
The Chicago Bulls currently have a record of 9-13 and are only 2.5 games out from being in the sixth seed. Despite Chicago being a fringe playoff team, they're reportedly willing to trade both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. At some point, the team will have to finally pull the trigger on doing a proper rebuild so they can avoid the mistakes they're currently in.
The Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
